A 17-year-old is wanted by Winnipeg police for manslaughter in connection with the death of Angel Beaulieu.

Beaulieu, 22, was found on Furby Street north of Portage Avenue on Jan. 18, suffering from stab wounds. ​She was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died.

On Wednesday, police identified Lanessa Moskotaywenene as the alleged attacker. They're asking the public to help them find her.

In addition to manslaughter, she is wanted on charges of aggravated assault.

Police warn that Moskotaywenene should not be approached, but if anyone has information about where she is, call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).