A 32-year-old man is charged with manslaughter in connection with a homicide in northern Manitoba.

RCMP officers were called to a home in Pukatawagan, about 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, just before 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 2.

An unresponsive 32-year-old man was found inside. He was taken to the local nursing station, where he died.

The accused was arrested the same day but charges weren't laid until Monday. He remains in police custody.

Police have not said how the victim died.