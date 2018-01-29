RCMP say a man is dead after a "disturbance in the community" of Camperville.

Police said they received multiple calls about a disturbance late on Jan. 26.

When RCMP arrived they found two men, one of whom — a 37-year-old man — was dead.

Police arrested the other man, a 25-year-old from Fairford, Man. He faces charges of manslaughter and is in custody.

RCMP said the Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are helping with the investigation.

Camperville is 314 km northwest of Winnipeg.