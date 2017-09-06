Three men and one teenage boy have been charged with manslaughter in the stabbing death of Tyler William Ranville, 18, in August.

Ranville was walking in the area of Sargent Avenue and Young Street on Aug. 18 when he came across the group of four men, said Const. Jay Murray, with the Winnipeg Police Service.

"He ran into … these four individuals and words were exchanged and then he was stabbed," Murray said.

Ranville stumbled into the street before he collapsed, police said. Nearby officers were flagged down for reports of an injured man, and Ranville was brought to hospital in critical condition.

Nine days later he died.

On Aug. 31, a 16-year-old boy was arrested. The next day Yonas Gebremekeal, 18, and Nasim Abddullahi Ahmed, 18, were also arrested.

On Tuesday evening, 20-year-old Abdullahi Jemal Ahmed was spotted by police in the passenger seat of a vehicle on the 1800 block of Alexander Avenue.

The vehicle fled from police, hitting a police car and a tree. The suspect then took off on foot but was arrested after a short pursuit.

All four have been charged with manslaughter.

Murray said the suspects have gang associations but Ranville did not.

"It's not as if they just randomly attacked this person out of nowhere, a dispute prefaced this," Murray said.

"But I don't believe they knew each other before this incident."

