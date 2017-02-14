Three out of five Manitobans in relationships say Valentine's Day is not important and yet nearly the same amount say they plan on celebrating the holiday, according to a new poll.

Prairie Research Associates conducted its survey of 1,000 Manitobans from Feb. 10 to 13, 2017.

The pollsters found on top of 62 per cent saying they could take or leave the holiday, 60 per cent of Manitobans in relationships will do something romantic for their partners on Feb. 14.

Under (too much) pressure

Almost half of Manitobans, 47 per cent, in relationships believe Valentine's Day puts too much pressure on people. Even more Manitobans in new relationships say the day stresses them out.

While 30 per cent of Manitobans say they plan to do nothing for Valentine's Day, the ones who will mark the day will stick to tradition when it comes to gifts for their sweeties.

Cards, flowers or a dinner out are the most common gifts, the pollster found. About two out of three women expect to receive a gift compared to fewer than half when it comes to men.

Manitobans in relationships expect to spend about $89 on Valentine's Day, with men spending about 65 per cent more than women on their significant other.