Manitobans feel more patriotic today than they did 10 years ago and part of the reason is the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, a new poll suggests.

More than three-fifths of Manitobans surveyed in the poll said they feel more patriotic now than a decade ago.

The Probe Research poll on behalf of the Winnipeg Free Press surveyed 1,000 Manitobans about their feelings toward their country ahead of the 150th anniversary of its founding.

The survey was conducted via telephone interviews between June 6 and June 18. A sample size of 1,000 gives 95 per cent certainty that the results are within plus or minus 3.1 percentage points of what they would have been if the entire adult population of Manitoba had been interviewed.

The Trump effect

Three-quarters of people surveyed said that Trump's election intensified their Canadian pride. This was more common for women (78 per cent) than for men (63 per cent).

Half of the respondents strongly agreed that Trump had increased their patriotism, while 22 per cent moderately agreed.

Winnipeggers (76 per cent) were also more likely than rural residents (68 per cent) to respond that Trump had intensified their feelings of patriotism.

Manitoba Progressive Conservative supporters were less likely than others to agree (66 per cent versus 82 per cent of Provincial Liberal supporters).

Disagreement with the statement was also more likely to come from PC supporters (29 per cent) and younger men age 18 to 34 (36 per cent).

Canada Day celebrations

Although a majority of Manitobans plan to celebrate Canada Day, they're less likely to agree with the federal government spending the $500 million planned to mark the country's 150th birthday.

Fifty-seven per cent of Manitobans disagree with spending that amount of money, while 39 per cent supported it.

Progressive Conservative supporters (65 per cent) and younger women (67 per cent) were most likely to disagree.

Younger men (71 per cent) and adults with children at home (65 per cent) said they were most likely to participate in Canada Day celebrations.