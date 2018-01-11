Two Manitobans have been named to the Canadian men's hockey team that will compete in the Winter Olympics next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Forward Quinton Howden, from the Winnipeg bedroom community of Oakbank, and defenceman Chay Genoway from Morden will represent Canada on a team comprised of players from the American Hockey League, Kontinental Hockey League and European hockey leagues.

The NHL is not participating in the Olympics this year. That paved the way for an Olympic appearance by former NHLers such as Howden and Genoway.

Howden, 25, played five games for the Winnipeg Jets in 2016-17 and also spent six years as a member of the Florida Panthers organization

Howden is playing in the capital of Belarus this season. In 49 games with Minsk Dynamo of the KHL, he has 29 points.

Chay Genoway of Morden is also playing for Canada. (Hockey Canada)

Genoway, 31, played one game for the Minnesota Wild during the 2011-12 season and had an assist in that lone appearance.

He's playing in the KHL this year in the Russian city of Tolyatti, which sits on the Volga River, about 1,000 kilometres southeast of Moscow.

In 49 games with Tolyatti Lada, Genoway has 17 points.

Former NHLers Rene Bourque, Derek Roy and Ben Scrivens are among the best-known veterans on the Canadian men's team.

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang begin Feb. 9.