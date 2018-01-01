Many people make them, very few keep them, but New Year's resolutions provide an opportunity to reflect on the past and set goals for the future.

CBC reached out to some notable Manitobans who have made news this past year and asked them what resolutions they have made for 2018.

Their answers ranged from the personal to the political, and they might provide some inspiration for your own resolutions.

Brian Bowman, Winnipeg mayor

Winnipeg's rookie mayor has a busy year ahead as his first term in office comes to a close and he gets ready to run for re-election.

In an email statement, Bowman says he will try "to get more work outs in at the brand new Sport For Life Centre in the heart of our downtown."

On the political front, Bowman says he "will be doing as much as he can to focus as much investment as possible in Winnipegger's number one priority of fixing the roads."

Winnipeg's municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 24.

Tim Fontaine, founder of Walking Eagle News

Tim Fontaine left his job in "serious" journalism to found the satirical indigenous news website Walking Eagle News. He says that move has given him the freedom to speak his mind, something he resolves to do more of in 2018.

"I'm going to [call] a politician a liar, once and for all," he said. "I haven't decided which politician it is yet, but one of the things you don't do when you're a serious journalist is you don't call people liars, but now that I'm a satirical news journalist, I have free rein to do that."

Fontaine is confident that someone will give him the opportunity to call them out.

"They're probably lying right now, so it's just a matter of picking one and saying, you know what, that's a lie," he said.

James Favel, Bear Clan Patrol

This year saw an explosion of growth for the Bear Clan Patrol, the volunteer community search and rescue group founded in the North End. In 2018, co-founder James Favel says he wants to continue that growth.

"I want to build bigger and stronger community and I want to do it faster than we've been doing it, and we've been doing it pretty fast, so that's going to be a bit of a trick," he said.

"We're just going to keep on doing what we're doing and keep trying to grow our organization. In the last year we grew from 100 to 1,000 volunteers, and let's see if we can double that in the new year."

Kira Pearson, winner of U of M Game Changer competition

University of Manitoba business student Kira Pearson had a big year in 2017, as part of the team that won the school's Game Changer competition, which challenges students to identify a problem and come up with a solution that isn't already offered by a business.

Pearson's team aimed to reclaim boredom as a productive and creative force in an age of constant distraction, and devised the Hour Off movement, which is about building a community of people who dedicate one hour each day to being screen-free.

Pearson graduates in 2018, and she plans on focusing on growing her new travel blog, helping others understand how they can travel for extended periods of time on a tight budget.

"Secondarily I want to strive to enjoy a simpler life. For me life has never been about the things we have, but the memories and experiences we create. So after graduating university in April 2018 I will be packing my life into a 45L backpack and going around the globe to enjoy all our world has to offer," she said in an email.

Wab Kinew, Manitoba NDP Leader​

This year proved to be a significant one for Wab Kinew, both professionally and personally. In 2017, Wab Kinew rose from rookie Fort Rouge MLA to leader of his party. Shortly after his victory at the NDP convention in September, Kinew and his wife, Lisa Monkman, announced they were expecting a baby, due in the spring.

"My resolution is to speak Ojibwe more often. My wife and I are expecting a new baby in a few months and I'd like their first words to be in the language of our ancestors," he said in an email.

Roland Mahé, artistic director Cercle Molière

As artistic director of Francophone theatre company Cercle Molière for the past 44 years, Mahé has strived to bring cultures together, and for that work he was inducted into the Order of Canada. In 2018, he says he plans to get out and enjoy the space around him, even if it's –30 C.

"I don't really have [a New Year's resolution], but I want to keep on exercising outside. I go outside in the cold and it doesn't bother me really. I love to be outside. The more time I spend outside, the happier I am."

Dougald Lamont, Liberal Party of Manitoba leader

Dougald Lamont pulled off a surprise victory at the Liberal Party of Manitoba's leadership convention this past October. He plans to spend much of 2018 getting familiar with the province and introducing himself to Manitobans.

"One of my political resolutions is to visit every constituency in Manitoba, so hit all 57 constituencies. I'm going to do as much of that as possible before March but whatever I don't get done before the legislature sits again I'll be touring Manitoba for the rest of the year as well," he said.

He also plans to disconnect from technology a little bit and spend more time on those close to him.

"I was going to try to spend less time on tech and social media, and spending more time reading and playing games with my kids. I played a bunch of Clue over the holidays and it was really great. And I might try Dungeons and Dragons too."

Josie Hill, former executive director Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre

Former Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre executive director Josie Hill worked at the centre for 33 years, helping indigenous children, youth and families in the community. She was recently recognized for her work with an induction into the Order of Canada.

She says the work has shown her that people are generally doing the best they can for themselves and their children, and her view of New Year's resolutions reflects that understanding.

"I never make New Year's resolutions. It's day by day and the best you can every day. It's a new start every day. Do your best, some days it's five per cent, and some days it's a 105 per cent."

CBC also reached out to audience members through social media, asking for your New Year's resolutions. Here are some of the responses we received.

To be more humble. Value family and friends even more. Take care of myself physically and mentally. — @elmer2787

To finally take my health seriously and lose a few KG (about 20! 😎) — @TroyGooner

I don't really do resolutions but just try and be a better me. — @LeanneHanuschuk

To make a conscious effort to get outside together as a family (even when it’s -30) and visit new places in Canada. — @urquhart_kyla