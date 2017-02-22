Nafiya Naso spent her childhood in a refugee camp in Syria before coming to Manitoba with her family about 16 years ago, so she knows the joy other Yazidis feel when they learn Canada will be their home.

​"In that refugee camp there was nothing, absolutely nothing — living in that tent and having nothing to eat," she said.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen announced Tuesday that Canada plans to resettle 1,200 Yazidi refugees and other survivors of ISIS by the end of 2017.

Naso said she was thrilled to hear the news.

"Knowing that in 2017, 1,200 people will be saved from that, it's a really good feeling," she said.

"We are hoping that the rest of the international community will intervene and they will follow Canada's steps and will take in Yazidi refugees as well."

The announcement came four months after the House of Commons unanimously supported a Conservative motion that called on the government to provide asylum to an unspecified number of Yazidi women and girls.

The motion recognized that members of ISIS, militants fighting to establish an Islamist state, are committing genocide against the Yazidi people and holding many of the group's women and girls as sex slaves. The Yazidis are a largely Kurdish-speaking religious group with a 6,000-year-old culture.

The government will also facilitate private sponsorships of Yazidi refugees.

A large group waited in the airport to welcome a Yazidi family to Winnipeg last summer. They were privately sponsored by Operation Ezra. (CBC)

Operation Ezra

Last summer Naso spoke to the House of Commons standing committee on immigration, explaining her own story and her work with Operation Ezra, a Winnipeg multi-faith grassroots group that is privately sponsoring Yazidi refugee families.

Naso said she encouraged the government to bring in 5,000 Yazidi refugees in 2017 but understands there are other groups who also need help. She said "1,200 is a big number considering it is a small community."

Two Yazidi families sponsored through Operation Ezra are arriving in Winnipeg on Wednesday. Their arrival will bring the group's total number of privately sponsored refugees to 35.

Belle Jarniewski, president of the Manitoba Multifaith Council and a member of Operation Ezra, said their goal is to bring in 27 more.

"The government has also mentioned that they will expedite private sponsorship as well, which is one of the things that Operation Ezra has been working so hard on," Jarniewski said.

'Desperate to come to Canada'

The phone hasn't stopped ringing since the announcement for Hadji Hesso, a co-founder of the Canadian Yazidi Assoc.

"That's awesome news that we are going to see some Yazidis that are going to come to Canada, that are desperate to come to Canada," he said.

He was born in Iraq and fled to Syria in 1990, where his family stayed for 10 years before they were sponsored to come to Canada by a church in Morden, Man.

"I went through my experience for me as a refugee. What happened to me and where I am now, I will do anything for anybody, any Yazidi family to bring them to a great country such as Canada," he said.