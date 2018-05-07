Wildfires tamed for now, but extremely warm weather could threaten the calm

Manitoba wildfires are under control but dry and unusually warm weather forecast for early this week is expected to keep busy fire crews on their toes.

"There's no fires causing issues at this time, but the week is certainly going to be a challenge with the extremely warm temperatures," Gary Friesen, manager of the wildfire program with Manitoba Sustainable Development, said Monday.

"And then you throw wind into that, it's very critical for fires."

Winnipeg and parts of the south are forecast to get temperatures in the 30 C range with a UV index of six Monday as arid conditions in the city and eastern Manitoba continue to pose fire threats.

Environment Canada says the average high for Winnipeg at this time of year is 17.3 C; the record high for May 7 was set in 1891 at 34.4 C.

Burn bans remain in place in much of the south, including in Winnipeg which is experiencing its driest spring since 1987 and its fourth driest in almost 150 years.

A wildfire burned down the Saunders' family barn in Eriksdale, Man., on April 30. (Submitted by Rebecca Saunders)

A spate of wildfires destroyed a few homes and buildings in the Interlake and southeast on April 30. Fires forced the rural municipality of Piney to declare a state of emergency last Monday due to an eight-kilometre-long fire encroaching on the community of Badger, about 115 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

The Piney fire is under control but crews continue to monitor it from the skies using infrared cameras and dousing hot spots where necessary, Friesen said.

A Manitoba government water bomber flies over the fire near Badger, Man., on May 1. (Manitoba Government)

Provincial waterbombers and crews from out of province pitched in last week to douse fires in the southeast, and Winnipeg fire crews were thrust into the wildfire fight as well.

Two people died after emergency crews found them badly burned from a fire in Winnipeg's Transcona neighbourhood Friday, and a brush fire near a rail line burned down a fence and threatened homes near the edge of Charleswood Sunday. Both fires remain under investigation.

"All open-air fires are temporarily prohibited due to the extreme dry weather conditions in the Winnipeg area, which increases the risk of dangerous fires, such as grass, brush, and wildfires," the city said in a release.

A massive fire burned through parts of Winnipeg's Charleswood neighbourhood along the railway tracks beside Wilkes Avenue and Sterling Lyon parkway Sunday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said the province's emergency measures organization are working with communities to address fire concerns.

"We are fortunate that spring flooding will be limited this year, but a dry spring has already resulted in a busy wildfire season," Schuler said in a statement.

Friesen said there have been 42 wildfires in Manitoba in the past three weeks, though he says that isn't an entirely uncommon number.

There were 202 and 459 wildfires in Manitoba in all of 2016 and 2015, respectively, according to provincial wildfire records.

Friesen said three wildfires in forested areas outside of Winnipeg are being investigated with possible links to rail activity.

CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder said a small amount of rain could fall on Winnipeg and parts of southern Manitoba Wednesday night.

"I think everyone from the forest firefighters to the farmers could really use rain right now," Friesen said.