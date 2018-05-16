Skip to Main Content
Fire forces evacuation of 7 homes in Lac du Bonnet, Man.

A helicopter and seven water bombers were used to fight a wildfire that forced the evacuation of seven homes in Lac du Bonnet, Man., on Tuesday night.

Despite brief period of rain Tuesday night, extremely dry conditions, burn bans persist in eastern Manitoba

A wildfire near Lac du Bonnet, seen in this May 15 photo, forced the evacuation of several people. (Province of Manitoba)
Several people were forced from their homes Tuesday afternoon as another wildfire rages in parched eastern Manitoba.

Seven homes in Lac du Bonnet, about 80 kilometres east of Winnipeg, were evacuated for safety reasons at about 3:30 p.m. as a bush fire burned near the community, said fire Chief David Lussier.

Evacuees were invited to stay at the local legion but have since been allowed to return to their homes, he said.

Seven water bombers and a helicopter were called in to help fight the blaze, which grew to about four kilometres in length.

"We had Lac du Bonnet fire crews attacking," said Lussier. Manitoba Sustainable Development wildfire crews helped.

The fire is still burning and the cause is unknown, said Lussier. The area has had very little rain and is still tinder dry.

Burns bans remain in effect for Lac du Bonnet and much of southern and eastern Manitoba amid one of the driest springs in decades for many areas. Even those with permits are now restricted from burning anything, according to Lac du Bonnet Emergency Management.

A fire caused a scare on the weekend for cottagers in the Caddy and West Hawk lakes area, about 80 kilometres southeast of Lac du Bonnet.

The red indicates areas experiencing extremely dry conditions and at high risk of fires. (Natural Resources Canada)

With files from Meaghan Ketcheson

