Southwest Manitoba under severe thunderstorm, tornado watches

Manitobans should keep an eye to the sky.

Serious storms brewing to the southwest could endanger Manitobans living, working and travelling near the U.S. border and Saskatchewan boundary.

Environment Canada has issued extreme weather watches for the province's southwestern corner, CBC meteorologist John Sauder says.

"The storm energy is all there," Sauder says. "All we need is a trigger."

Manitobans should be aware of severe thunderstorm and tornado watches in effect for southwest Manitoba. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada sent out three severe thunderstorm watches and two tornado watches just before noon Thursday.

With a warm front edging up into Manitoba from Saskatchewan, the strongest threats are in southwestern Manitoba. Moisture, instability and strong winds could pick up, Sauder said.

The forecast calls for "damaging winds" and "torrential downpours."

"In addition to the threat of a tornado, these storms will also be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail," Environment Canada's weather watch states.

Sauder said to be aware of the potential for wind gusts over 100 km/h and hail about 3-5 centimetres in diameter. Heavy rainfall and rotating winds could also pose a danger.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."

Areas under threat

Tornados could imperil Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park, and well as Virden and Souris.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Treherne, Killarney, Pilot Mound, Manitou, Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Overnight, the storms will move into the Red River Valley, with the potential for weaker wind gusts and smaller hail.

Look out

Environment Canada urges Manitobans to stay alert.

"Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."

Sauder advises anyone caught in major wind storms or in the vicinity of blackening skies to keep watch for tornados. If Environment Canada issues a tornado warning, seek shelter in the lowest place, stay away from outside walls and windows and protect your head.