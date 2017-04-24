How are you handling this late burst of winter fun? Tell us what you think in a video comment in our new Good Talk experiment.
Days after a spring snowstorm blew through, more winter weather is on the way to Winnipeg and parts of southeastern Manitoba on Monday.
Heavy snow from the Dakotas is expected to sweep north into Manitoba in the morning and end at night, Environment Canada said.
The agency issued a snowfall warning for Whiteshell Provincial Park, Steinbach, Emerson, Sprague and the surrounding areas, which are expected to get hit with 15 to 20 centimetres of snow.
A slightly less severe special weather advisory was issued for Gimli, Beausejour, Niverville, Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris and Winnipeg. Those areas are expected to receive five to 10 cm of snow by Monday night.
"They're all pretty bitter about it down here," Carlie Trippier said of her Niverville neighbours' displeasure at the spring forecast.
"You can see tons of snowflakes coming down; it's going to get a lot worse," Trippier said at about 8:30 a.m. from the southern Manitoba town, which is about 30 kilometres south of Winnipeg. "It's coming down lightly, but we're getting some wind with it, too, so visibility on the highway may be decreased soon."
Wind gusts of up to 40 kilometres an hour in the Interlake will force ice floes ashore on Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba on Monday night and Tuesday, the province said.
Wind driven shoreline ice pile-up warning for Lakes WPG and MB tonight and tomorrow. #mbflood
@MBGov
Concerns were raised April 16 after huge chunks of ice piled up along the shore near Gimli and other lakefront communities on Manitoba's big lakes.
