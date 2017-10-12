It received a stamp of approval from U.S. federal courts in August, but now the Manitoba government is fighting a water-diversion plan that would increase water levels flowing north into the province from neighbouring states.

A U.S. federal court judge ruled in August that a $244-million Northwest Area Water Supply (NAWS) project could be developed because it complies with the country's environmental protection rules. The project would bring more water from the Missouri River to northwestern North Dakota, where it would then flow up into Manitoba's Hudson Bay Basin.

The Manitoba government confirmed it has filed an appeal to stop the project.

"Manitoba's primary concern with the NAWS project and other inter-basin water transfers in North Dakota has always been the serious ecological consequences that would result from the introduction of harmful invasive species and aquatic diseases from the Missouri River Basin into Manitoba's rivers and lakes," Rochelle Squires, Manitoba sustainable development minister, said in a statement Thursday.

The Hudson Bay Basin, defined in purple. (Wikipedia Commons)

This isn't the first time the province has cited concerns over the project, which has been tied up with delays since it was first announced in 1986. In 2002, when construction first began, Gary Doer's NDP government sued over fears the increased flows could bring harmful bacteria and other aquatic agents into Manitoba.

Missouri also sued in 2009, claiming the project would divert water from the Missouri River — a key shipping and agricultural resource that also provides water for three million people in the state.

A 2015 environmental study by the U.S. federal Bureau of Reclamation called for more strict water-treatment rules on the project. But the judge in the August 2017 decision ruled against Manitoba and Missouri's claims, stating the environmental study satisfied federal legal requirements.

All restrictions on construction plans for the project have since been lifted.

"While we regret that further legal action is necessary, our priority is still to ensure that waters in Manitoba and Canada receive the highest possible level of protection as the NAWS project moves forward," Squires added.