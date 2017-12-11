The federal government is willing to split the marijuana tax pot 70/30, up from its initial offer of 50/50, CBC News has learned.

Half a year away from the legalization of marijuana across Canada, the provincial and territorial ministers are in Ottawa Monday to talk about what share of the pot tax revenue should go to the provinces.

Before the meeting, Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen said the federal government isn't playing fair over pot proceeds and provinces deserve a bigger share of the dividends, because they shoulder most of the risks and responsibilities.

"Risks and responsibilities in areas like roadside policing and justice, health and mental health regulations" are provincial roles, he said.

In anticipation of legalization, the federal Liberal government — which has long insisted its plans were never about the money, but about keeping pot away from kids — has proposed an excise tax of $1 per gram or 10 per cent of the final retail price, whichever is higher.

An initial offer of a 50-50 split with the provinces was met with equal parts disdain and incredulity.

Quite simply, the provinces should get the major share, said Friesen.

"The federal government has described a two-year window in which we should hurry up and get to an agreement," he said. "With that in mind, knowing that we've got the cost, we'll be advocating for an excise division that locates the majority of those resources in the hands of the province."

In addition, there's no guarantee marijuana revenues will be higher than the cost to implement Ottawa's rushed legalization timeline, he said.

Money to cities

Federal politicians had said they were ready to sweeten the pot so long as the earmarked money goes to municipalities and not provincial coffers. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities says a third of the revenues should be earmarked for cities and municipalities to deal with administrative and policing costs.

Friesen wasn't prepared Monday morning to put a figure on how much municipalities should receive.

"We're not saying that somehow municipalities won't have obligations," he said. "For the purpose of today, I think it would be unhelpful to try to now identify a specific amount in this framework that would automatically flow to municipalities. It won't be a conversation that Manitoba is inviting."

Other ministers across the country said Sunday they're hoping the provinces will present a united front Monday, with B.C.'s Carole James saying she's not sure the feds should retain any portion of the excise tax.

"Before we even get to talking about sharing, we want to hear about what responsibilities the federal government's taking on to justify taking any of the percentage," James said.

Ottawa has already earmarked $274 million to support policing and border efforts related to legalization, and some of the money is to go to the provinces. But it remains to be seen if more federal commitments are on the way.

Last week, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau told a Senate committee that Ottawa is well aware of the provincial, territorial and municipal challenges and costs associated with the federal decision to legalize pot.

Regardless of how it's divvied up, the excise tax is expected to generate as much as $1 billion per year, by one estimate from Liberal MP Bill Blair, a former Toronto police chief and the Trudeau government's point man on legalizing cannabis.