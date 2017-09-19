About three dozen men, including six uniformed RCMP officers, slid on stilettos in Thompson on Saturday during a walk to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Insp. Kevin Lewis, an officer with the RCMP's Thompson detachment, said the event is a fun way to shed light on a dismal topic.

"We do see a high level of domestic violence and sexual violence against women in the Thompson area, and that's what makes it so important, I guess, to the Thompson RCMP — the fact that we see a very high prevalence of this activity here," he said.

"The more we can advocate and prevent this type of behaviour and anything we can do to support the cause to prevent violence, then it's a small gesture for us to have to wear the shoes and walk a mile."

The stroll was part of an annual, international event called Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, which challenges men to grab a pair of heels and gather pledges to spread the word to reduce violence against women and girls.

Lewis has been participating since 2013, one of two RCMP officers who got involved that year. This year, six officers took part, he said, which he hopes brings humanity to police presence in the area.

The Saturday walk— the eighth year Thompson has participated in the event — brought out about three dozen . participants, including the Mounties and members of the local teenage hockey team, the North Stars.

In its first year, the community raised more money than any other Canadian city per capita, said Nina Cordell, the event organizer and director of women's programs with the Thompson YWCA.

"We have men who walk every year," she said. "They participate and they're active in the community on violence against women and girls."

Cordell said the walk is a fun event for the community, but it's got a serious side she doesn't want missed.

"It's not just a fun little walk, you know?" she said. "It does generate some humour and some pain, which they can laugh about later. But it is significant, very significant, especially to the women that have experienced that abuse."