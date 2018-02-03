About 200 Winnipeg theatre fans were turned away 30 minutes before showtime Friday night as the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre cancelled a performance moments after a cast member was mugged.

Royal MTC cancelled the Friday performance of Outside Mullingar at its Tom Hendry Warehouse theatre at 7 p.m., 30 minutes before the show was slated to get underway, due to what executive director Camilla Holland originally referred to as "an accident with a performer."

She later clarified someone tried to mug one of the production's performers outside the east Exchange District theatre. Management was only able to confirm as of Saturday morning that the actor wanted the nature of the incident to be known publicly, Holland added.

"But we're happy to confirm that all remaining performances will go on as planned," she wrote in an email, adding Royal MTC will be filing a police report and the actor will be performing Saturday as scheduled.

The actor requested they not be identified, Holland said.

"Our thanks to the medical professionals who stepped forward to help last night."

A city spokesperson said an ambulance was called to the theatre just before 7 p.m. where paramedics treated someone with minor injuries. The person wasn't transported to hospital, the spokesperson added

Holland said the audience of approximately 200 was "incredible and gracious" when theatre staff informed them in the lobby the show would not go on.

"This is our first performance cancellation [we believe] since 2001, so certainly a rare incident," Holland added.

Royal MTC staff were expected to contact ticket-holders for Friday's performance on Saturday morning to let them know how to get a refund. Anyone who purchased a ticket to the Friday show can also call the box office at 204-942-6537.

John Patrick Shanley's romantic drama/comedy Outside Mullingar was nominated for best play at the 2014 Tony Awards. It's scheduled to run at the Warehouse until Feb. 17.