Winnipeg cab drivers worry the province won't include any of their recommended changes to a bill that would pave the way for ride-hailing services like Uber to move into Manitoba.

Scott McFadyen, spokesperson for the Winnipeg Community Taxi Coalition, says Tuesday was the last chance for the government to make amendments to Bill 30, the Local Vehicles for Hire Act. None of their recommended changes were incorporated into the bill, which now appears set to go to a vote either Wednesday or Thursday, McFadyen said.

"We had some, in our minds, reasonable amendments to the bill, non-monetary amendments, and we're just quite disappointed that our voices were not heard."

McFadyen said the proposed changes were aimed at ensuring safety for passengers and drivers and protecting the investments of small business owners.

They want to see drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft abide by the same rules as taxi drivers, including installing safety shields and cameras and purchasing insurance.

Uber Canada says service is safe

Chris Schafer, public policy manager for Uber Canada, told the committee during one meeting all Uber drivers are subject to criminal background checks "in addition to vehicle inspections and other checks, such as motor vehicle reference checks for ticketable offences like speeding," he said.

"All of that is done on every prospective Uber driver."

Technology also enhances safety for riders and drivers, Shafer said, adding that Uber drivers don't accept cash, and both the driver and the rider exchange identifying information when the customer books a trip.

McFadyen said taxi drivers, many of whom are new Canadians, have also made significant investments in their taxi licences.

"This legislation just cancels those licences, they're worthless, and they didn't talk to us, didn't even consult with us. It's actually quite striking."

With the bill set to pass, McFadyen said the coalition's efforts will turn towards lobbying Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and city council to address their concerns.

McFadyen says they have a meeting with the Mayor on Nov. 10, "the day after the legislation is expected to pass."

The act sets out a timeline that would allow for ride-sharing in Manitoba as early as March 1, 2018.