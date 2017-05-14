Staff at a concrete pumping shop in Steinbach, Man., tipped their hard hats to moms on Sunday with a 30-foot-tall Mother's Day card.

Employees at Kevin's Concrete Pumping Ltd. used the long, jointed pumps coming out of three concrete trucks to spell "mom" to give moms their due.

"It's Mother's Day, and we're all who we are, we're all able to work the way we work because of the support of our mothers," said Simon Dyck, who works for Kevin's Concrete.

Dyck said he and colleagues took half an hour to set up the trucks around 7:30 Sunday morning outside Precision Enterprises in Steinbach and planned to take it down around 5 p.m.

"Lots of people are stopping," he said. "It's about every third car that stops — haven't caused an accident yet."

Dyck said people seem to like the gesture.

"At church, a lot of people said it was really awesome that we did it," he said.

That includes the moms of the staff who set it up.

"My mom was super proud," he said.