Organizers call it a backyard party for 1,200.

If you want to be specific, the St. Labre 200 is a 200-lap, homemade go-kart race on a quarter-mile of dirt track in St. Labre, Man. — a community about 100 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg — where competitors race in rigs they build themselves in the 30 hours before the starter's pistol fires.

This year, that's set to happen at 6 p.m. Saturday, after building and festivities got started Friday morning.

"I'm feeling really good about it," said racer Joelle Grenier Saturday morning. Grenier also owns the yard where the race is taking place.

His team's go-kart has a main frame made of a two-metre piece of 15-centimetre plastic pipe, powered by a motor from Princess Auto, with wheels, a clutch, seat and steering attached.

"It's just as easy as that," he said.

Grenier said the hardest part of the building process is hooking up the steering.

"It's got to be a well-oiled machine but after a while, the clock is ticking, so you start getting rid of tape measures towards the end and you just start doing," he said.

Sixteen teams are competing in this year's event, with expertise ranging from backyard mechanics to high-tech welding, said event MC Mariette Kirouac.

"You see them all with their original go-karts and you see the families surrounding the pit lanes encouraging them, bringing them food, there's live music — and all this, I should say, all this is to raise funds for our region for local … charities," she said.

"It's just buzzing and it's so original to see."

Aside from the race itself, the event includes a handful of activities including archery, a petting zoo, a bouncer and other competitions like a chainsaw wood-carving contest and a rubber-boot throwing contest.

It wraps up with fireworks Saturday evening and a pancake breakfast Sunday morning.

"All you have to bring is your lawn chair," Kirouac said.