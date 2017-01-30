Manitoba has a "moderate to major" risk of provincewide spring floods this year, the hydrologic forecast centre says.

High soil moisture, snow and winter precipitation levels could mean flooding in most parts of the province, Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pederson said as a spring flood forecast was released Monday.

"We need to be aware of the potential for flooding with the understanding that we have a couple more months of winter weather and the uncertainty of the spring melt rate," Pederson said.

Southwestern Manitoba, including the Red, Pembina, Souris, Roseau and lower Assiniboine rivers, is at risk of major flooding this spring.

There are moderate to major flood concerns along the upper Assiniboine River, Winnipeg River and parts of eastern Manitoba. To the north, The Pas and the Saskatchewan, Swan and Carrot rivers are facing moderate to major flood risks.

The Interlake and Fisher River regions are at risk of moderate flooding.

Five variables determine flood conditions: soil moisture at freeze-up in the fall, channel capacity of rivers, moisture levels in snow, the rate of the snow melt and precipitation during the spring melt.

Parts of Manitoba broke weather records in January after a series of warm spells that included a few days of rain in Winnipeg earlier in the month.

Doug McMahon, assistant deputy minister of water management with Manitoba Infrastructure, said the revised flood forecast builds on the province's predictions released in December.

Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pederson (left) and Doug McMahon, assistant deputy minister of water management with Manitoba Infrastructure, say it's too soon to know for sure whether Manitoba will be hit with floods this spring. (CBC)

The forecast now includes precipitation levels to date and factors in future weather scenarios, but it's still "too early to say" whether flooding is a sure bet, McMahon said.

"There's certainly a lot of snow out there, I think everyone can see that, but that doesn't necessarily translate to future conditions. There's still a lot of winter left, and we'll have to wait and see how that unfolds."

Soil moisture levels this past fall resembled those in 2011, when high frost levels and spring rains left parts of southern Manitoba submerged by overland flooding.

McMahon said levels on the Red River this spring could be comparable to those in 2010. Conditions on the Assiniboine River are similar to what they were in 2005, he added, "well within our flood protection levels."

The Red River Valley and Winnipeg are "well-protected" in the event of a flood, Pederson added.

"The magnitude of spring flooding potential is still very dependent on weather until the spring melt," Pederson said, adding the amount of frost, snow and spring rain to come could alter flood predictions, as could water levels on rivers that flow into Manitoba.

The province continues to work with municipalities as they prepare for what could be a very wet spring.

The province plans to release its full spring flood report at the end of February.