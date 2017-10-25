Driving conditions could get ugly across southern Manitoba in the next few days as a storm brings high winds and rain changing to snow.

A low-pressure system is expected to pass through the province from west to east Wednesday night and into Thursday. Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for regions across southern Manitoba and up into the Interlake and western regions.

Wednesday will start out warm, with a forecast high of 10 C, but temperatures will fall close to zero overnight.

Rain will quickly change to snow, with two to four centimetres expected. While the snow is falling, winds will pick up with gusts reaching between 90 and 95 km/h, CBC meteorologist John Sauder said.

"So what that means to people is driving conditions could be really, really awful, especially out on highways," he said.

The storm will hit communities like Dauphin and Swan River Wednesday afternoon, but it won't reach the Red River Valley until the evening.

The high on Thursday is expected to be 2 C.

The impact on driving conditions is uncertain.

"That's the big question mark — what the temperatures will be like as the precipitation changes from liquid to snow and with all the winds, what's visibility going to be like," Sauder said.

The snow likely won't stick around, as temperatures rise over the weekend, hitting a high of 7 C on Sunday.