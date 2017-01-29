Jennifer Jones is out of Manitoba's Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The Olympic gold medallist's seven-game winning streak in the provincial tournament came to an end Saturday night against Michelle Englot, when Jones lost 9-5.

Jones did continue to the semifinals Sunday morning, but she lost 6-8 against Darcy Robertson.

Robertson will now take on Englot in the final at 3 p.m. CT at Winnipeg's Eric Coy Curling Club.

Jones comes up short on the final draw. Robertson heads to the finals vs Englot at 3 #2017MBScotties — @2017MBScotties

Scotties defending champion Kerri Einarson was also tossed from the tournament by Robertson. On Saturday, the East St. Paul skip lost 12-3.

Robertson, who curls out of Pembina Community Club, last won the Scotties in 1986.