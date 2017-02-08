Manitoba's population grows faster than Canadian average

Air Date: Feb 08, 2017 3:35 PM CT

Manitoba's population grows faster than Canadian average0:41

Manitoba's population is growing at a faster rate than the national average, the latest numbers from Statistics Canada say. It's the first time that's happened in 80 years.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Thursday

Increasing cloudiness

-15°C

Friday

Cloudy

-4°C

Saturday

Chance of flurries

-3°C

Sunday

Sunny

0°C

Monday

Sunny

-5°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage