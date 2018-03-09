Manitoba's finances give Pallister wiggle room but will more cuts be coming in Monday's budget?
Air Date: Mar 09, 2018 2:31 PM CT
The province's massive deficit has gotten a little smaller under the Tories and new revenue streams coming this year give Premier Brian Pallister some wiggle room for Monday's budget. But will he use it to put money in the wallets of Manitobans or put it toward the deficit?
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Saturday
Periods of light snow
-2°C
Sunday
Sunny
-3°C
Monday
Sunny
-1°C
Tuesday
Sunny
-2°C
Wednesday
Sunny
4°C
-
Winnipeg teacher urges students to 'Ask me anything Indigenous'
2:19
Winnipeg teacher Christine M'Lot is tackling stereotypes and misinformation directly, telling her high school students to "ask me anything Indigenous." She says there has to be a safe place for students to ask uncomfortable questions.
-
Manitoba's 1st female Indigenous medevac team
1:07
They're named after birds, so maybe it's no surprise that Raven Beardy and Robyn Shlachetka fly for a living, but they've reached heights neither expected. The two women pilots made Manitoba history this week when they became the province's first female Indigenous medevac team.
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day