A civil war forced Cyprien Séguin and his family to leave the Ivory Coast in search of refuge, and while that escape is years behind them, Séguin now finds himself in the middle of an entirely different kind of battle on Canada's Prairies.

The Séguins arrived in Winnipeg late in 2015 after five years as refugees in Ghana, yet Cyprien says he has been unable to find a job in his new home.

"I tried to get job, but it's not easy because … my English is poor," he said. "I applied for over 100 [jobs].… I'm waiting. For me, it's not easy."

Séguin is one of thousands of newcomers in recent years who fled wars and civil unrest in search of asylum and, as chance would have it, ended up in Manitoba.

"They didn't necessarily want to come here in the first place, they want to be home and they can't be home," said Maureen Kilgour, a professor in the University of Winnipeg's business and administration department.

The influx in asylum seeker claims has taxed local immigration lawyers and put pressure on the legal aid system, and among other ongoing challenges refugees continue to struggle to find gainful employment.

Language, daycare barriers

Manitoba's unemployment rate has been generally low compared to other provinces in recent years, hovering just below the six per cent mark for the general population and about 10 per cent for young workers, said Kilgour.

"But refugees are about 20 per cent and women refugees are much higher than that," said Kilgour.

"We definitely do have a problem with finding work for this group, and I think what's important is this group is not only new here, like a normal immigrant, but is also recovering from trauma."

Maureen Kilgour is an associate professor in the department of business and administration at the University of Winnipeg. (Wildinette Paul/Radio-Canada)

Language barriers and accessible daycare options represent two of the main obstacles facing refugees wishing to enter the workforce.

Only about two per cent of all government-sponsored Syrian refugees already know how to speak English or French when they first arrive, Kilgour said, and this disparity is felt even more deeply among refugee women.

"Men more easily are able to attend language training classes, because women have traditional child-care roles, and child-care spaces are difficult to come by for people who want to do language training," said Kilgour.

"You can't integrate into the workforce until you are able to speak one of the official languages."

Though many refugees don't know English or French when they arrive, many were teachers, medical professionals, skilled tradespeople or even professors like Kilgour in their home country.

"But their qualifications aren't recognized in the same way and this is something we've been talking about for 30 years or more in Canada," said Kilgour.

"There's been progress on that front but it's still difficult and employers don't necessarily understand that someone has certain qualifications that can transfer easily."

All in 'who you know'

Though it's not in one of his previous areas of expertise, Nour Ali had an easier time finding a job in Manitoba thanks to connections he made through his refugee sponsor. He admits not all newcomers are so lucky.

Nour Ali started his own renovation company named 'Thank You Canada,' where he employs refugees. (Wildinette Paul/Radio-Canada)

"When you come as an immigrant, here it's different because you already know somebody here. You know what you are doing, you know where you are going," said Ali, a refugee from Syria who arrived in Manitoba in 2012. "But [if] you come here [a] refugee, you don't know anybody.

"It's the middle of nowhere, different language, culture is different, everything is different. So it is tough for you if nobody stands behind you."

He was among the first wave of Syrian refugees forced out of that country. Nationwide protests calling for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's resignation erupted in violence in 2011. The death toll continues to climb; more than 650 kids were killed in Syria in 2016 alone, according to UNICEF.

Back home, Ali was a human rights activist involved in local business and journalism.

Douglas Mennonite Church privately sponsored Ali's refugee claim, and connection to members of the church helped him find employment in construction not long after his arrival. His wife was a journalist back home but managed to find a job as a caretaker a few months after arriving.

"The first important thing is connection, who you know," said Ali. "Anytime you go apply they say, 'Oh, do you have any Canadian experience?'"

Ali is now the founder and owner of "Thank You Canada," a renovation company that employs refugees like Sabah Issa, who was a teacher in Syria before coming to Manitoba.

Sabah Issa, a former teacher from Syria, now works for Ali. (Wildinette Paul/Radio-Canada)

"That's where we see the gap. So we say, 'Let's start working with those people and give them opportunity to start something," Ali said.

"They make money and the learn about here, and of course also we love our people to start their own business. Then they get a future; those refugees, they can make a change."

Implicit bias, outright discrimination

Beyond who you know, language or accessibility to affordable child-care, refugees are also vulnerable to discrimination from some employers, said Kilgour.

"To be honest, we would expect to see direct discriminations, like, 'I am not hiring one of them, I don't like them.' So, that exists, unfortunately, and we're doing our best as a society to get beyond that," she said.

"There will also be underlying discrimination that maybe employers can't put their finger on. It's not like, 'I'm not hiring you because you look like this,' it's more like, 'Oh, you know, I prefer this person because I understand where they came from, I don't understand where you came from, so I can't hire you.' We do that implicitly; that's sort of one of the biases we have as human beings."

The province has a trades-based program it sponsors at Red River College, but on the whole the training and education options for refugees are "quite limited" in Manitoba, Kilgour said.

In addition to more government-funded programming, Kilgour said the private sector could do more.

"I think it's a great chance for business," she said.

"Doing their bit for Manitoba and helping develop more social cohesion, which helps the economy, makes it a better place to live, reduces a lot of costs from the public purse, and it's just the right thing to do."

Séguin is still on the job hunt, but he's convinced his efforts and dozens of applications will pay off.

"I hope for the future because I wanted to start again," he said.

"I try to look forward every time, every day, because I've got family to take care of."