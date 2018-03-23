The owner of Samborski Environmental is facing several charges after the vehicles of two RM of MacDonald bylaw officers were rammed with a front-end loader Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP say the two officers were executing a seizure warrant at the composting business in connection with an alleged breach of municipal bylaws, and had partially blocked its driveway when they attempted to seize the front-end loader.

However, police say, the accused drove the front-end loader into their two vehicles before exiting the property.

The front-end loader headed east on the Perimeter Highway in a dangerous manner, the Mounties say.

Winnipeg police caught up with the machine as it turned on to Pembina Highway near Bishop Grandin Boulevard, and RCMP took Leonard Samborski, 65, of Winnipeg into custody.

One bylaw officer sustained non-life threatening injuries while the other was uninjured.

Samborski is charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of mischief over $5,000, three counts of assaulting an officer, failing to stop at the scene of a crash and flight from police while being pursued.

