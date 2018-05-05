2 men killed in separate crashes in Manitoba Saturday
RCMP continue to investigate both crashes
Two men are dead following two separate crashes on Manitoba highways early Saturday.
RCMP were called to the first crash around 1:20 a.m. after a northbound pickup truck rolled on Highway 13, roughly three kilometres north of Carman.
The driver, a 43-year-old man from Elm Creek, was ejected and died at the scene.
Police say the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is considered a factor.
Two hours later police were called to another crash, this time on Highway 6, three kilometres north of Ashern, after an SUV driven by a 24-year-old woman from Little Saskatchewan First Nation rolled.
While both the driver and her passenger, a 30-year-old man also from Little Saskatchewan First Nation, survived the initial crash, police say the man was subsequently hit and killed by a southbound pickup truck after he got out of the rolled SUV.
The driver of the SUV also suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police say alcohol was not a factor in the SUV's initial crash.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 41-year-old man from Ashern, is facing multiple charges including impaired driving causing death.
More from CBC Manitoba: