2 men killed in separate crashes in Manitoba Saturday

Two men are dead following two separate crashes on Manitoba highways early Saturday.

RCMP were called to the first crash around 1:20 a.m. after a northbound pickup truck rolled on Highway 13, roughly three kilometres north of Carman.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Elm Creek, was ejected and died at the scene.

Police say the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is considered a factor.

Two hours later police were called to another crash, this time on Highway 6, three kilometres north of Ashern, after an SUV driven by a 24-year-old woman from Little Saskatchewan First Nation rolled.

While both the driver and her passenger, a 30-year-old man also from Little Saskatchewan First Nation, survived the initial crash, police say the man was subsequently hit and killed by a southbound pickup truck after he got out of the rolled SUV.

The driver of the SUV also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the SUV's initial crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 41-year-old man from Ashern, is facing multiple charges including impaired driving causing death.

