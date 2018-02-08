Manitoba moves to provincewide bargaining for teachers' salaries, raises school funding by about 0.5%

Manitoba Education Minister Ian Wishart expects the province's school divisions to get by with a funding increase that is less than the rate of inflation after freezing teachers' salaries and cutting administration costs.

Provincial funding for public schools will rise by a meagre 0.5 per cent, less than the one per cent increase schools got last year, which opposition critics called a de facto cut because it was less than the rate of inflation.

To cope with that small increase, the province has imposed a two-year freeze on teachers' salaries under new legislation freezing public service wages. They have also ordered all school divisions to cut administration costs by 15 per cent next year.

The province is also eliminating the practice of each school division negotiating teachers' salaries and moving to provincewide collective bargaining.

"Certainly we've been hearing both comments from school boards, some feeling that they want to maintain that power. But many have already come to us and said, 'You know, it makes so much more sense to do it at a provincial level.' And we are literally the last province left doing this," Wishart said at a news conference on Thursday.

The 0.5 per cent amounts to an increase of $6.6 million, for total funding of $1.323 billion.