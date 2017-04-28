Manitoba's Progressive Conservative party has a new name on its roster.

At a Thursday nomination meeting attended by Premier Brian Pallister and several PC cabinet ministers, members voted in newcomer Jodi Moskal as the party's candidate for the Point Douglas riding.

The journeyman electrician and former Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce chair will represent the party in the historically NDP area. The party only got 17 per cent of the vote in that riding in the last provincial election.

Former NDP MLA Kevin Chief got 58 per cent in the same election but has since resigned.

"Because it's always been NDP, it's definitely going to be a big challenge," said Moskal, who is also the vice-president of Moskal Electric Ltd.

She's counting on her belief that the people of Point Douglas are ready for a change, and says she heard from some of them during her campaign.

"We signed up members from all parties," she said. "[Some had] never been a PC member before, some were card-holding members of other parties. They weren't happy. They told us what they wanted: jobs, security. Look after my kids, look after my grandkids."

Moskal won the candidacy over two other nominees: Tim Diack, a former member of the Winnipeg Police Service, and Alexa Rosentreter, the general manager of Merit Motion Pictures.

Pallister has until July to call a byelection in the province.