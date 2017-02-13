Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the province and the federal government are discussing options to deal with a rising number of refugees crossing the border from the United States.

Pallister won't reveal details, but says there has already been a call with the Prime Minister's Office.

He says his first concern is the security of Manitobans, but he is also concerned about people seeking refuge in the province.

"My first concern is for the security of Manitobans, but I'm also of course concerned for people seeking refuge here. Manitoba has always been that welcoming place for people seeking help and I want to make sure that continues and I believe Manitobans do too," said Pallister.

Twenty-one people were taken into custody on the weekend at the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson.

Many of the recent arrivals are originally from African nations and have been living in the U.S., but are worried about a crackdown on immigrants there.

The refugees have been crossing in subzero temperatures — away from official border points to avoid being turned back — in Manitoba, Quebec and elsewhere.