Manitoba premier says he'll take federal government to court over carbon tax

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he's prepared to take the federal government to court if it imposes a higher carbon tax than the one he's planning.

Federal government mandates $50 carbon tax, Pallister's plan calls for $25

The Canadian Press ·
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister plans to impose a $25 per tonne carbon tax later this year and keep it there. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Ottawa has demanded the provinces adopt a tax this year of $10 per tonne, which would rise by $10 each year until it hits $50 in 2022.

Pallister is planning to impose a $25 per tonne carbon tax later this year and keep it there.

The Trudeau government has said it will step in and impose its price on any province that falls short of the national mark.

Pallister said he believes the threat may be an empty one, but he's prepared to take Ottawa to court.

Manitoba's pricing does as much for the environment as Ottawa's without taking extra money from taxpayers, he said.

