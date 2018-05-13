Skip to Main Content
Separate crashes knock power out in St. Andrews, Dauphin

Power is out for roughly 2,000 rural Manitoba Hydro customers after two separate crashes knocked down hydro poles Sunday.

Crews are working to restore power

Power is out for roughly 2,000 Manitoba Hydro customers in the Dauphin and St. Andrews areas after two separate crashes knocked down hydro poles Sunday. (CBC)

Lights went out for about 300 customers in the St. Andrews area after a vehicle crashed into a pole on Highway 8 Sunday afternoon.

A Hydro spokesperson said crews are working to fix the pole and power is expected to be restored around 7 p.m.

Meanwhile power is also out for roughly 1,638 customers in the Dauphin area after a tractor also knocked down a pole, causing the lines to fall on the machine. 

The Hydro spokesperson said it doesn't appear anyone was injured and crews are working to restore service.

There was no estimate as to when power will be return to the those affected in the Dauphin area.

