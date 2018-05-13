Separate crashes knock power out in St. Andrews, Dauphin

Power is out for roughly 2,000 rural Manitoba Hydro customers after two separate crashes knocked down hydro poles Sunday.

Lights went out for about 300 customers in the St. Andrews area after a vehicle crashed into a pole on Highway 8 Sunday afternoon.

A Hydro spokesperson said crews are working to fix the pole and power is expected to be restored around 7 p.m.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> Short answer: Yes, but slowly and please don’t drive.<br>Longer answer: A car has hit and taken out a pole on Hwy. #8. This outage affects 300+ rural customers. Estimated time of restoration is approx. four hours. <a href="https://t.co/3MahqEnVC1">https://t.co/3MahqEnVC1</a> —@manitobahydro

Meanwhile power is also out for roughly 1,638 customers in the Dauphin area after a tractor also knocked down a pole, causing the lines to fall on the machine.

The Hydro spokesperson said it doesn't appear anyone was injured and crews are working to restore service.

There was no estimate as to when power will be return to the those affected in the Dauphin area.

