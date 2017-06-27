RCMP are searching part of Portage la Prairie, Man., for an armed, potentially violent man.

Police are stopping and searching vehicles as they leave the town.

They advise residents to close and lock their doors and windows, and turn off all indoor lights.

All schools in the city were locked down earlier in the day. The lockdown was lifted at most schools before 5:45 p.m.

At around 7 p.m., RCMP tweeted the last lockdown — at Fort la Reine School, an elementary school with approximately 200 students — had been lifted.

At around 3:45 p.m., RCMP tweeted officers were responding to a "serious incident" in the Portage la Prairie area, about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Situation is man with weapon. Potentially violent. In Portage la Prairie area. See something suspicious, call 911. — @rcmpmb

Police say they responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a stolen vehicle entering the Portage la Prairie area with multiple firearms inside it. The vehicle was described as a Buick Lucerne and police believe it was stolen from the Headingley area, just west of Winnipeg.

The occupants were allegedly involved in an armed robbery in another community.

An officer in the area saw the vehicle and stopped it at Panko's Food Centre, located at 1630 Saskatchewan Ave W.

Const. O'Keefe said that a collision occurred during that process, but didn't provide further details on that collision.

"Of course, the fact that there was an armed robbery as well as potential firearms involved there, we want to stop that car as quickly as possible and as safe as possible if we can without risk to anybody else," he said during a media briefing.

Two women were taken into custody but a third suspect, a man, fled on foot, reportedly armed with a long gun.

Const. Sean O'Keefe said police are concentrating their search for the man in the area north of Saskatchewan Avenue to the railway tracks and beyond, between the area of 20th Street Northwest and 13th Street Northwest.

"We do believe that he is still in the area," O'Keefe said. "Our officers were very quick to respond and very quick to set up a perimeter in the area, which is of course for public safety."

#rcmpmb reminds residents to check all doors & windows to ensure they are closed & locked. Turn off any indoor lights. — @rcmpmb

Police said the suspect remains unidentified, but both women were previously known to police. Const. O'Keefe said police have heard conflicting descriptions of the man, and are simply describing him as a male suspect.

Parents concerned about remaining lockdown

The superintendent of the Portage la Prairie School Division praised RCMP for good communication throughout the process. He said the school lockdowns were a precaution.

"I think right now that we've lifted [the lockdown] in other schools and parents are now picking up children there [is] some sense of relief," said Todd Cuddington.

"But you know … obviously the children at Fort la Reine — while they're not in any direct risk, they're just doing this as a precaution — naturally those parents are still concerned."

Mayor Irvine Ferris said he's hopeful RCMP will conclude the search soon.

"This does not happen in Portage very often. Portage is a very, very safe city and I'm certain that the RCMP will bring this to a successful end very shortly," he said.

"We're just kind of waiting and seeing what happens," Ferris said. "We're hoping that this ends without further incidents."

RCMP say further updates will be provided via social media and news media outlets.

The ask residents to phone 911 if they see something suspicious.