Manitoba politics in review on The Scrum
Air Date: Sep 29, 2017 6:04 PM CT
CBC reporters Sean Kavanagh and Bartley Kives sum up this week in Manitoba politics. Everything from the Boeing fight to calls for a public inquiry about Winnipeg's police headquarters and a water treatment lawsuit that's dried up.
Must Watch
-
Cockroach and mouse-infested Manitoba Housing rental suite
1:53
A family who came to Canada as refugees nearly a decade ago say they feel trapped in an insect- and mouse-infested Manitoba Housing rental suite.

'I couldn't get up because I didn't have my legs'
2:17
The young man who survived being hit and dragged 12 metres under a train in Winnipeg earlier this month is thankful to be alive and blames his addiction for the accident that has cost him both his legs.
