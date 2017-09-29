Manitoba politics in review on The Scrum

Air Date: Sep 29, 2017 6:04 PM CT

Manitoba politics in review on The Scrum4:37

CBC reporters Sean Kavanagh and Bartley Kives sum up this week in Manitoba politics. Everything from the Boeing fight to calls for a public inquiry about Winnipeg's police headquarters and a water treatment lawsuit that's dried up.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Saturday

A mix of sun and cloud

21°C

Sunday

Chance of showers

19°C

Monday

Periods of rain

16°C

Tuesday

Chance of showers

10°C

Wednesday

A mix of sun and cloud

12°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage