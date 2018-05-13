Manitoba's parched perennials need deep watering through drought, says expert

The continuing drought in the province means Manitobans should be watering their perennials instead of relying on spring moisture that never showed, says a local gardening expert.

Dave Hanson of Sage Garden Greenhouses says it's time to do a deep watering of your perennial plants, trees and lawns to encourage growth that doesn't wither.

"You don't want to get out there and just sort of sprinkle things," he said. "You want to get down around the base of the plants, you want to make sure the water is soaking into the ground."

Southern Manitoba is currently in a drought that ranges from moderate to severe. The Winnipeg area has received no significant moisture for weeks and there is no rain in the immediate forecast.

The drought is having an impact on the soil, said Hanson, and the lack of winter and spring moisture means plants that are coming up won't be robust without a little intervention at this point.

Much of southern Manitoba is in moderate drought (light brown) or severe drought) dark brown) this spring. (Environment Canada)

"There has been a sense of greening in the last week as temperatures were warmer, especially earlier last week, but these things definitely need water as well," he said.

"A lot of people are thinking about establishing new grass and now is the time to do that. And it's really critical to have moisture."

People watering their grass and perennials should take their time and make sure the water isn't simply running off, said Hanson. At this point, people should deeply water their perennials and grass once a week, he said.

Other tips for gardeners

This week and the upcoming long weekend will be ideal for preparing your garden, fixing any grass bald spots and planting a few things — but not everything, said Hanson: