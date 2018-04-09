More than 400 Manitobans have signed up to donate organs since Humboldt bus crash

After learning that a Humboldt Broncos player's recent decision to be an organ donor helped save six lives, Manitobans flocked to do the same this weekend.

Lethbridge, Alta., hockey player Logan Boulet had signed up as an organ donor on his 21st birthday just a few weeks ago. On Sunday afternoon Boulet was confirmed to be among those killed as a result of the Saskatchewan bus crash, which claimed the lives of 15 members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

"Logan's strong heart continues to beat," Boulet's godfather, Neil Langevin, posted in a statement on behalf of the family. "All counted, six people will receive the gift of life from Logan."

Transplant Manitoba communications specialist Roberta Koscielny said about 423 people signed up between Friday night and Monday afternoon.

"There has been an increase in the number of registrations on Manitoba's online organ and tissue donor registry, signupforlife.ca," she said.

On Friday April 6, 22,949 people were signed up. At 3:30 p.m. Monday, that was up to 23,372.

While people sign up every day, Koscielny said the size of the increase is notable.

Last weekend, 24 people signed up. The weekend before, it was 51.

"So an increase of 400 and climbing is quite significant," Koscielny said.

"We're always happy to see those numbers increase, because we know people have had conversations with their family and let them know organ donation is important to them," she said.

If others are thinking about broaching the subject of organ donation with their family, Koscielny suggested bringing it up long before there's a crisis, in a calm setting such as around the dinner table.

"It's such a gift to your family when they know what you'd like to do. And it's a gift for someone you're never going to meet."

Koscielny said registering on signupforlife.ca takes two minutes and requires three pieces of information.