Manitoba Nurses Union chooses new president

The Manitoba Nurses Union has elected a new president.

Darlene Jackson was announced as president-elect on Wednesday, the final day of the union's annual general meeting, after more than 1,000 nurses and supporters rallied at the Manitoba Legislature against recent health-care changes.

Jackson will take over from Sandi Mowat, who served as president for a decade.

The union represents roughly 12,000 nurses in the province.

"I will work every day to put patient care at the top of our agenda and stand up to the ongoing cuts and changes happening across our province," Jackson said in a new release on Wednesday.

Jackson has been the union's secretary-treasurer for the past two years, the release said. She also served as president of her branch in The Pas for two decades, and as the representative for the north on the provincial collective bargaining committee.

"Darlene is a veteran leader in our union, whose many years of experience as an activist have her well prepared for her new role," Mowat said.

Jackson's two-year term starts July 1.