As the final days of the year slip away, CBC News asked people in Winnipeg to reflect on their favourite moments of 2017 and share what they're most looking forward to in the New Year.

Watch the video above to see some of the fond memories Manitobans created this year.

Mi Eko and her family are from Japan and moved to Winnipeg five years ago. Her highlight of 2017 was seeing her daughter Yuna Eko, 9, land a role in a Royal Winnipeg Ballet production.

Mi Eko and her daughter Yuna Eko, 9, rank Yuna's performance with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet as their highlight of 2017. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

"This year she passed the auditions for Nutcracker, and she played a polar bear. And my sister came from Japan to see my daughter's show, so that was very exciting," said Mi Eko.

The budding ballerina has been dancing since she was two and had a blast in the furry white costume.

"I had a great time because when we go on stage, everyone is like, 'Aw,' because, like, we're cute, and we make the audience happy, so that's what I like about being a polar bear," Yuna Eko said.

Emerson Joseph Bautista is originally from the Philippines but immigrated to Winnipeg with his wife and daughter in 2015. After two years of hard work and saving, the family made an important purchase in 2017.

Emerson Joseph Bautista, with his daughter Elisha Bautista, 9, became a homeowner in 2017. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

"We got our first house, so it's a very good occasion," he said. "For 2018, we plan to continue what we have in 2017: that is to enjoy life in Winnipeg with our family and relatives."

For Miami, Man., residents Sandy Debreuil and Christine Longford, 2017 marked the marriage of their daughter at The Forks in June.

"She married a great guy, which is positive," said Debreuil.

"Yeah, we have a great son-in-law," Longford said.

As much as they both love the Prairies, Longford said the thing she was looking forward to most was ringing in the New Year in Mexico.

Debreuil has his sights set on something else.

Sandy Debreuil (left) and Christine Longford both say the marriage of their daughter at The Forks in June was the highlight of the year. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

"I would say the highlight I am looking forward to most is there's a possibility that Christine will be able to retire, and we think that would be awesome if we could spend more time together and not have to work. That's something I am looking forward to," he said.

And Allan Baryski welcomed a great-grandson into the world in 2017.

"It was quite the treasure and all that to us," said Baryski, guitar slung over his shoulder at The Forks.

His one wish for 2018?

"I just wish everybody the best of health and happiness in the new year, and may the best days of your past be the worst days of your future."