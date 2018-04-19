'We're always hopeful': NDP delay 3 more bills, hope to convince Manitobans to block them

The NDP are punting three more government bills to the next legislative session, bringing the total to five — the maximum number of bills they're allowed to delay.

1. Bill 24, The Social Services Appeal Board Amendment Act

This bill would remove that board's ability to grant remedies under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the change will affect Manitobans with disabilities, people living in poverty, even parents in daycares.

"If you have your human rights violated, the government is trying to take away your right to have those decisions revisited," said Kinew. "We think it's totally a mistake. We think that people's constitutional rights, human rights, should be protected."

2. Bill 8: The Government Notices Amendment Act

This bill would amend 24 government acts to remove requirements that changes have to be published in a newspaper.

Instead, the notices would be published in the Manitoba Gazette or online.

Crown Services Minister Cliff Cullen said it will be a learning process for Manitobans to find out where to get this information, so implementation will be taken slowly.

3. Bill 27, The Fiscal Responsibility and Taxpayer Protection Amendment Act

This bill deals with ministers' salary top ups when they don't meet budget targets. If the Progressive Conservative government balances its budget by the end of a second term, Manitoba cabinet ministers could get lump-sum paybacks of any money they were penalized for running a deficit.

Cullen said Thursday that he believes the changes would make ministers more accountable.

Crown Services Minister Cliff Cullen says he believes all 5 bills being delayed by the NDP are good for Manitobans, and is disappointed that they'll be delayed. (Wendy Buelow/CBC) "Our intent is to protect taxpayers, recognizing we've had years and years of deficit government," he said. "We made a commitment to Manitobans we would make changes to our financial situation. We believe this is a mechanism that provides accountability, that makes Manitobans accountable, and taxpayers deserve that."

4. Bill 12: The Red Tape Reduction and Government Efficiency Act

On Wednesday, the NDP announced they would block the provincial government's omnibus red tape-reduction legislation, because it contains a clause that amends the Residential Tenancies Act to remove tenants' rights to complain to the residential tenancies director unless the increase exceeds the guideline.

Cullen said the bill, which addresses 43 statutes and about 800 pieces of "red tape," is part of the government's plan to make it easier for Manitobans to "interface with government."

5. Bill 16: The Climate and Green Plan Implementation Act

Kinew previously told CBC said he's not opposed to the idea of a carbon tax but the current bill doesn't designate enough of the new revenue to support green initiatives.

Because the Tories have a governmental majority, the bills are likely to pass in November.

Kinew says he hopes use the time between this session and next to convince Manitobans these bills aren't in their best interest.

"We're always hopeful that Manitobans, when they learn … we'd have to persuade them. More likely we could persuade Manitobans who could persuade the government to back down."

10 bills up for 2nd reading

On Thursday night, several bills are going through second reading or third reading to expedite their passage: