Rookie Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew has revealed who will serve as Manitoba's official Opposition critics.

St. Johns MLA Nahanni Fontaine will be the party's new house leader, replacing Jim Maloway.

Fontaine has publicly supported Kinew, who has been surrounded by controversy in recent weeks over domestic assault charges he faced in 2003.

Maloway supported Steve Ashton, who lost the race for party leadership to Kinew last Saturday.

MLA and former Manitoba Justice minister Andrew Swan will be the NDP's new caucus whip and health critic. He replaces MLA Matt Wiebe on the health file, as Wiebe takes over as education critic from Kinew.

Flin Flon MLA Tom Lindsey will continue as chair of the NDP caucus.

Manitoba's interim NDP leader Flor Marcelino speaks to media after the provincial budget is read in the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, May 31, 2016. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Logan MLA Flor Marcelino had been serving as interim leader of the party, which was left without a permanent leader after former premier Greg Selinger stepped down following the NDP's loss in the 2016 provincial election.