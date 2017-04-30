It was a dog's day at the races in Winnipeg on Sunday as canines competed in the Manitoba Mutts Run Your Heart Out marathon.

More than 200 joggers or walkers brought out about 80 dogs to run five or eight kilometres in St. Vital Park.

Jeremy Sawatzky and his 10-month-old golden doodle Franny took the top spot in the five-kilometre run.

"She's a puppy so she has lots of energy. She likes to get out and run around," he said.

Franny appreciated the run, but Sawatzky said it was also good to support the local dog rescue organization.

"When we heard about the race we thought it was a great opportunity to come out and support a great cause and have a lot of fun with her," he said.

Jeremy Sawatzky and his 10-month-old golden doodle Franny celebrated their win. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

The sixth annual fun run, which raises money for the dog rescue, was the biggest yet, said Michelle Sutherland, the race director.

"We have doubled and close to tripled the amount of participation today," she said.

All of the money raised goes to costs associated with dog rescue, veterinarian costs, food and equipment, she said.