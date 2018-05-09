Skip to Main Content
IceHogs goalie makes 36 saves, beating Manitoba Moose for 3-0 series lead

The Manitoba Moose are one loss away from their American Hockey League season coming to an end.

Rockford can wrap up the series when they host Game 4 on Friday

The Manitoba Moose are in the playoffs for the first time since they returned from St. John's in 2015. (Manitoba Moose)

Collin Delia made 36 saves as the Rockford IceHogs downed Manitoba 4-1 on Wednesday to take a 3-0 lead in their second-round series.

Tyler Sikura, Victor Ejdsell, William Pelletier and Matthew Highmore supplied the offence for the IceHogs, who can wrap up the series when they host Game 4 on Friday.

Julian Melchiori scored for the Moose.

Eric Comrie kicked out 37-of-40 shots in a losing cause.

Rockford went 1 for 3 on the power play while Manitoba failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.

