De Leo leads Moose as Manitoba AHL team pushes Griffins to brink of elimination with 6-3 win

Chase De Leo had a goal and three assists to lead the Manitoba Moose past the Grand Rapids Griffins 6-3 on Wednesday to move a win away from advancing to the second round of the American Hockey League playoffs.

De Leo, McKenzie, Sgarbossa, Petan, Lemieux and Niku all score in game against Grand Rapids

The Canadian Press ·
The Manitoba Moose beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 6-3 in their latest match of the playoff series, putting the Moose a win away from advancing to the second round.

Skyler McKenzie scored the winner for the Moose at 2:26 in the second period. Eric Comrie made 45 saves for the win.

Mike Sgarbossa, Sami Niku and Nic Petan had a goal and an assist each, and Brendan Lemieux also scored for Manitoba, the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Ben Street led the Griffins with a goal and an assist, while Eric Tangradi and Zach Nastasiuk round out the scoring.

Tom McCollum and Jared Coreau combined for 19 saves in the loss.

The Moose went 1 for 2 on the power play, while the Griffins were 1 for 3.

