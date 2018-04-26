De Leo leads Moose as Manitoba AHL team pushes Griffins to brink of elimination with 6-3 win

Chase De Leo had a goal and three assists to lead the Manitoba Moose past the Grand Rapids Griffins 6-3 on Wednesday to move a win away from advancing to the second round of the American Hockey League playoffs.

Skyler McKenzie scored the winner for the Moose at 2:26 in the second period. Eric Comrie made 45 saves for the win.

Mike Sgarbossa, Sami Niku and Nic Petan had a goal and an assist each, and Brendan Lemieux also scored for Manitoba, the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Ben Street led the Griffins with a goal and an assist, while Eric Tangradi and Zach Nastasiuk round out the scoring.

Tom McCollum and Jared Coreau combined for 19 saves in the loss.

The Moose went 1 for 2 on the power play, while the Griffins were 1 for 3.