New mining protocol would give First Nations clear right to say no: Manitoba government

First Nations should be consulted from the first stages of a mining project, says a new report submitted to the Manitoba government.

The report makes recommendations for a clear process for mineral rights negotiations, with the goal of giving mining companies predictable licensing procedures and First Nations predictable compensation.

"This will attract investment, create jobs for our communities and promote better co-operation," said former Norway House Chief Ron Evans, one of the co-chairs of the committee that created the Manitoba-First Nations Mineral Development Protocol report.

That's in stark contrast to an ongoing dispute between the Manitoba Metis Federation and the provincial government over whether the MMF had a "deal" or "agreement" for compensation for Manitoba Hydro development, which is being fought at the National Energy Board and in the courts.

Evans said it's important to have rules of engagement for consulting with communities.

The province still needs to review the report, but some of the priorities it identifies can be worked on immediately, Evans said, including building capacity on First Nations for training for jobs in the mining sector.

"It's critical the industry engage the communities early … to avoid confusion," said Jim Downey, a former cabinet minister under Progressive Conservative premiers Sterling Lyon and Gary Doer who co-chaired the mining committee with Evans.

Both Evans and Growth Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen said there is not complete consensus among First Nations on resource extraction and some communities may decide against a project.

"You can't cookie-cut this for every mine site across the province, but now there is a process," Pedersen said.

It includes First Nations' right to say no to mining projects, Pedersen said — even when the Crown has a legal right to issue a mineral extraction permit.

"That's not a good scenario and we are not going to do that," Pedersen said.

