Manitoba's minimum wage to rise to $11.35 in October

Minimum wage workers will get an hourly pay raise in October.

The province announced Wednesday that minimum wage will rise to $11.35 on Oct. 1, up from the current $11.15, said Blaine Pedersen, minister of growth, enterprise and trade.

"Last year we passed legislation to index minimum wage with the rate of inflation," said Pedersen in a statement.

"We are improving wages for working Manitobans and providing predictability for businesses that create jobs and generate growth in our economy."

The 20-cent adjustment is based on the 2017 inflation rate for the province, which was 1.6 per cent, then rounded up to the nearest five cents.

The Progressive Conservatives drew heavy criticism in 2016 when they chose not the raise the minimum wage after forming government. The previous NDP government had raised the minimum wage each year it was in power.

In 2017, minimum wage was raised from $11 an hour to $11.15.