She's quiet, a little bit shy and just wants to be a hockey team's goalie for fun.

She also holds the key to Manitoba's millennium time capsule, to be opened when she's 70.

Delaney Jost is the first Manitoban born in the new millennium, and today, she is the first one to become an adult.

"It's not any different," growing up the Millennium baby, she said. "I'm just normal… It's a birthday that [my friends] can't forget."

Jost was born to William and Rose-Ann on Jan. 1, 2000, at 12:01 a.m. at Victoria General Hospital, making her the first baby born in the province after the calendar flipped from 1999.

But it wasn't supposed to be that way — the girl was a week late.

"I was supposed to be due on Christmas, but I was just late," she said. "I decided to come out in January."

When she was one year old, she was gifted a special key, which will open the Communities Millennium Time Capsule. The capsule was locked away in the year 2000 in the Provincial Archives and filled with memorabilia from around the province.

"We are especially pleased to have the province's first baby born in 2000, Delaney Rose Jost, to represent all Manitobans when the time capsule is opened during our province's bicentennial in 2070," said then-Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Jean Friesen.

"It's an actual key to the time capsule, to open it," said Jost. "It's framed on a wall in our hallway."

"It was really interesting when she got the key to the Millennium capsule," said her father William. "There was this thing at the Legislature, and the minister gave her the key and the plaque.

"All our friends, people we worked with all knew about it, but as she was growing up, people didn't really know about it."

Baby Delaney Rose Jost receives the key to the Communities Millennium Time Capsule in 2001. She will be the one to open the capsule in 2070. (CBC Archives)

Inside the capsule, are greetings from mayors, reeves, poems, picture, folklore, newspaper clippings, video tapes, cassettes and other goodies, but there's one thing inside that's more important to Jost than everything else.

"In the time capsule, my grandparents on my dad's and my mom's side wrote letters to me for when I open it," she said.

When she's not hanging out with her friends at Vincent Massey Collegiate, she hanging out with her friends on the Winnipeg Storm, where she's a goalie, like her father was.

"I've been playing for 13 years, and this is probably going to be my last year in community [hockey]," said Jost. "So I decided to help out coaching.

"I've always wanted to be a goalie, so when I was about six I tried the position and I just knew that it was the right position."

Manitoba's millennium baby turns 180:32

When she graduates from high school, her plan is to head to Red River College, where she'll take her certification in Business Information Technology. Her love of PC gaming drove her down the computer path, and she said she sees more technology in everyone's future.

"I think that a lot is going to change. There probably might not be a way to play, like, the cassette tapes [in the time capsule]. It's going to be a drastic change in 2070 compared to the 1990s and 2000s.

As for life goals, Jost says she plans to stay in Winnipeg and hopes to continue to grow as a person.

"Just have a good job that I like to do and that I will enjoy doing every day."

Her advice for this year's New Year's Baby? "Just to do something that you love and make sure that you're happy and enjoy life."