MMF takes broken agreement with Manitoba Hydro to court

The Manitoba Métis Federation is going to court over the cancellation of an agreement with Manitoba Hydro.

The MMF claims the provincial government has breached a foundational deal it negotiated and signed in 2014, called the Turning the Page Agreement.

A second agreement that would have sent funds to the MMF was quashed by the government last week.

The MMF announced the legal action at a news conference Wednesday morning where president David Chartrand said Premier Brian Pallister should to be dumped as the leader of the province.

"It is clear that the premier is so out of touch with these new legal realities he has no right to lead this province," he said.

The second deal would have seen the Crown corporation pay the MMF $67.5 million over several decades.

In return the MMF would not oppose projects the company would build, including a transmission line it needs to deliver electricity to Minnesota.

Battle over resignations

The follow-up agreement with the MMF was approved by the Hydro's board following recommendations by the senior management at the utility, but the deal was killed by Pallister last week in the midst of a public battle with the majority of Hydro's board.

Pallister claims it was the reason nine of the 10 board members resigned last Wednesday.

However, former Hydro board chair Sandy Riley has repeatedly said this is not the case.

Riley says he and his board members quit despite repeated attempts to meet with Pallister over the precarious financial situation at Hydro.

Chartrand says the MMF has no issues with the Progressive Conservative MLAs or cabinet ministers — only with Pallister.

"To Manitobans, I apologize we have to fight this premier," Chartrand told reporters, calling Pallister a "king," and adding there are "no kings in this province."