On World Mental Health Awareness Day, a Manitoba MLA said the province needs to prioritize preventive health measures including mental health programming.

On Tuesday, Liberal MLA Jon Gerrard said the province has cut preventive programs in Winnipeg and dragged its heels on creating a mental health strategy, promised by the provincial government in the throne speech.

"This was the day to make the announcement of what they're doing, but in fact, they've delayed and delayed and delayed in terms of a mental health plan, and here we are, still without one, and we're a year and a half into their mandate," Gerrard said.

In February, Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced the province would find a consultant to create a strategy and deliver it by Dec. 31.

"I think that the reports that we're going to get back, and we'll hear by the end of the year on the consolidation of mental health and addictions, will make a difference for us in terms of the delivery of programs," Goertzen said Tuesday.

But Gerrard said the province should have completed that report already, and criticized cuts to preventive offerings including the Mature Women's Centre, which closed down last week.

"I think that it's very important that we've got a focus on keeping people well, preventing mental and physical sickness and illness," Gerrard said. "This should be first, not second."

Manitoba's Minister of Health Kelvin Goertzen says a report on a mental health and addictions services strategy for the province will be done by the end of the year. (CBC)

Acute services need to be fixed first: Goertzen

The same report that led to sweeping changes to health care in Winnipeg also stressed the importance of mental health spending.

Dr. David Peachey, who authored the report, told CBC News last month that "if mental health gets failed, then I think the whole plan gets failed."

But Goertzen said the province needs to get acute care in order before it can make change on other levels.

"The acute care system is the most expensive part of your system and if that isn't working well, it's going to suck all of the money out of the system and you won't have enough money for community care," he said.

"If we can get our acute care system working more effectively and efficiently — not perfectly, but much better than it is today, and I think that will happen — that will allow more money to go into [other programs]."

Goertzen said the promised mental health report, expected by the end of the year, will create a combined strategy for addictions and mental health services.

"We've long wanted to see those programs combined, because there's a correlation between addictions and mental health, so that is clearly important," Goertzen said.

On Tuesday NDP MLA Andrew Swan grilled the government during question period on its direction to the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba to find $800,000 of savings in the midst of what Swan called a "deadly, serious addictions crisis."

Swan cited a September report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information that found 138 Manitobans were hospitalized in the 2016-17 fiscal year because of opioid poisonings.

Goertzen fired back that the government has taken "specific and strong action" on the opioid crisis in the province.