A St. Claude farmer credits his ability to stay calm and a little bit of luck for keeping him alive after his truck and trailer plunged off a rural Manitoba bridge into an icy river Friday morning.

Ken McInnes, 73, said he never stopped believing he "wasn't going to get out."

"Not even when I took the first mouthful [of water]. Not even then. No."

McInness was driving his truck and 11 metre-long trailer on Road 18 W., in the rural municipality of Dufferin, about 80 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg. Just after 8 a.m., he was approaching a bridge over the Boyne River when he came to a bend in the road that meets the bridge.

The truck in the Boyne River. (CBC)

"I had been on that road a week previous and it really wasn't icy at all, it's a gravel road," said McInnes. "I wasn't speeding."

As McInnes drove onto the bridge and straightened out his vehicle from the bend, his trailer slid and the wheels hit the bridge's wooden guard rail.

Instead of repelling the trailer and bouncing it back, the rail snapped.

"It's about an 18-20 foot drop to the river, to the ice. The trailer went over and turned my truck sideways on the bridge.

"For just a few seconds I actually thought the trailer was bottomed out and I was going to be sitting there hanging, but still up on the bridge. That only lasted for a few seconds and the next thing you know, the truck was going backwards, the trailer pulled the truck over … backwards and down I went."

The truck after being pulled from the water. (CBC)

Now firmly planted in the icy river, the cab began to fill with water. McInnes tried to push the door open, but it was stuck. Next he tried to break the window, but was unsuccessful. It was only after the water had nearly filled the cab of the truck that he managed to open the door and "slither" his way out of the truck.

"I probably had 30 seconds, if I hadn't have got it open in 30 seconds, then I wouldn't have got it open."

He managed to make it out of the cab, only to have the door slam shut on his ankle.

"So I was laying on my back in the water with my one foot caught with the door closed on my foot. I tried to pull my boot off, but the door was kind of right up on my ankle and I couldn't get my boot off. So it probably took about five minutes of kicking, you know, you're laying in the water and you're getting no leverage."

The railing is taped off. (CBC)

After escaping, he swam to the shoreline, where concerned passers-by helped him up the steep bank and into an ambulance that had just arrived.

"It's not that it's a long swim or anything, it's not a big wide thing, but I just had to make my way through all the big pieces of ice and timbers that broke, broken timbers and all the rest of it to get to shore."

Aside from being very cold, McInnes suffered no injuries. He was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"I've just never been a person to panic about anything," he said, adding he's fallen through ice before while hunting alone near Bissett, MB. "I just kind of try to deal with what's in front of you. To me, that was the only thing ahead of me, I've got to get out of here.

"I'm kind of lucky, lucky that it didn't land upside down I guess, because that would have been a little dicier way to get out."

Rotting wood on the bridge. (CBC)

Rotten railing

If the railing had been in good condition, said McInnes, he doubts the trailer would have snapped it, adding the trailer was empty and reiterating that he was not speeding.

"The railing was wooden. But even the railing on the other side, [which] never got touched obviously, even in the picture we have of it, it looks rotten."

He said the wooden guardrail should have held after being hit by the trailer, "but the railing didn't hold. It hit the railing and just broke it off and the trailer went right over the edge.

"It'd be different if I drove my truck straight into the railing, I wouldn't expect it to hold, you know what I mean? But my truck at no time ever touched the railing, my truck never, ever touched the railing."

McInnes said his son went back to the scene of the accident over the weekend and ran into provincial employees there. He said his son overheard the employees say the province has been thinking about changing the railing for some time.

A spokesperson from the province was not immediately available for comment.